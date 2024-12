Commesso was recalled from AHL Rockford on Sunday.

This could be a longer stint in the NHL for Commesso as Petr Mrazek (groin) was placed on IR in a subsequent move. The 22-year-old Commesso has yet to appear in an NHL game -- he went 4-6-0 with an .879 save percentage in the minors this year. He figures to back up Arvid Soderblom on Monday in a road matchup with the Rangers.