Drew Commesso News: Between pipes Monday

Commesso will tend the twine at home versus Utah on Monday, Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports reports.

Commesso will be making his third appearance in the crease for the Hawks this season, having posted a 1-1-0 record, 2.50 GAA and one shutout in his previous two outings. With Spencer Knight (illness) unavailable, Commesso gets the nod while Arvid Soderblom serves as the backup against the Mammoth.