Drew Commesso News: Brought up from minors

Commesso was elevated to the NHL roster by the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Commesso's recall would seem to indicate that either Petr Mrazek or Arvid Soderblom won't be available against the Ducks on Tuesday and the team will need Commesso to serve as the backup. While fantasy players will have to wait to see who is starting for the Hawks, it almost certainly won't be Commesso, so he shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of short-term fantasy value.