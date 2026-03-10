Drew Commesso News: Earns OT win Monday
Commesso stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
Commesso got the start Monday on the second leg of a back-to-back set due to the absence of Spencer Knight (illness), and the 23-year-old stepped up. As long as Knight remains sidelined, Commesso will remain as a backup behind Arvid Soderblom in a best-case scenario. He's not a player worth targeting in most fantasy formats unless you're really short in terms of goaltending depth -- but even in that scenario, he's good only for specific matchups.
