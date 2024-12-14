Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Commesso headshot

Drew Commesso News: Overwhelmed in third period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 6:40pm

Commesso made 20 saves Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Commesso had a 1-0 lead heading into the third period in his first NHL start. However, the Devils overwhelmed the Hawks in the final frame by scoring three goals over a 2:06 span. Commesso could see additional time during Petr Mrazek's (groin) absence if Arvid Soderblom continues to struggle, but it's hard to trust any netminder on the Blackhawks right now.

Drew Commesso
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now