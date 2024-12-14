Drew Commesso News: Overwhelmed in third period
Commesso made 20 saves Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Devils.
Commesso had a 1-0 lead heading into the third period in his first NHL start. However, the Devils overwhelmed the Hawks in the final frame by scoring three goals over a 2:06 span. Commesso could see additional time during Petr Mrazek's (groin) absence if Arvid Soderblom continues to struggle, but it's hard to trust any netminder on the Blackhawks right now.
