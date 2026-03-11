Drew Commesso News: Returns to minors

Commesso was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, per Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports.

Commesso stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over Utah on Monday. He improved to 2-1-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .918 save percentage in three appearances with the Blackhawks in 2025-26. Commesso was with the team because Spencer Knight (illness) was unavailable, but with Knight ready to return for Thursday's rematch against Utah, Commesso is returning to the minors.