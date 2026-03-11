Drew Commesso News: Returns to minors
Commesso was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, per Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports.
Commesso stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over Utah on Monday. He improved to 2-1-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .918 save percentage in three appearances with the Blackhawks in 2025-26. Commesso was with the team because Spencer Knight (illness) was unavailable, but with Knight ready to return for Thursday's rematch against Utah, Commesso is returning to the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Commesso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Commesso See More