Drew Commesso headshot

Drew Commesso News: Returns to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Commesso was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, per Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports.

Commesso stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over Utah on Monday. He improved to 2-1-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .918 save percentage in three appearances with the Blackhawks in 2025-26. Commesso was with the team because Spencer Knight (illness) was unavailable, but with Knight ready to return for Thursday's rematch against Utah, Commesso is returning to the minors.

Drew Commesso
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Commesso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Commesso See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
58 days ago
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
59 days ago