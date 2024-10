Commesso was called up from AHL Rockford on Friday.

Commesso's recall is an interesting one, as Petr Mrazek or Arvid Soderblom may be dealing with some sort of issue, though the team has not revealed anything. The 22-year-old Commesso is considered a potential goalie-of-the-future for the Blackhawks, but he has yet to make his NHL debut, and it's unclear if he will during this stint with the big club.