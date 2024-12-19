Drew Commesso News: Sent to AHL
Commesso was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Commesso spent a week and a half with the NHL club since Petr Mrazek (groin) was sidelined. However, Commesso made just two appearances (one start) during his time with Chicago, posting an 0-1-0 record, 3.38 GAA and .846 save percentage. He'll head back to the minors, where he should see more consistent playing time, after Mrazek was activated from injured reserve Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now