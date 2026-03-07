Drew Commesso headshot

Drew Commesso News: Set to join NHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Commesso will be recalled from AHL Rockford ahead of Sunday's road game against Dallas, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Due to the absence of Spencer Knight (illness), Commesso will be an option for Sunday's matchup versus the Stars. The 23-year-old Commesso has stopped 55 of the 60 shots he has faced in two NHL outings this season while providing a 1-1-0 record and one shutout.

Drew Commesso
Chicago Blackhawks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Commesso
