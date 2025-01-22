Fantasy Hockey
Drew Doughty

Drew Doughty Injury: Ditches non-contact sweater

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 12:03pm

Doughty (ankle) was working in a regular sweater Wednesday and will travel with the Kings for their upcoming five-game road trip, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Doughty looks close to making his 2024-25 season debut, though the team hasn't provided a specific day he will be back in action. Still, it seems likely the veteran blueliner will suit up at some point during the upcoming trip since he is traveling with the team. Once back in the lineup, Doughty should reclaim a spot on the power play in addition to being a top-four option.

