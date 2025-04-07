Fantasy Hockey
Drew Doughty headshot

Drew Doughty Injury: Given maintenance day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 7:35pm

Doughty (ankle) will not play Monday versus the Kraken, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

The Kings are already a lock for the playoffs, so they'll give Doughty a maintenance day Monday against an inferior opponent. His absence comes at an unfortunate time for fantasy managers, though, as Doughty generated a goal and four assists over his last four games. Brandt Clarke might quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit against Seattle in place of Doughty. Los Angeles' next game is Thursday versus Anaheim.

Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
