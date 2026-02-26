Drew Doughty Injury: Leaves with lower-body injury
Doughty won't return to Thursday's game versus the Oilers due to a lower-body injury.
Doughty joins Joel Armia (upper body) as Kings players to exit this contest. Should Doughty miss time, Jacob Moverare would likely get a chance to enter the lineup. The Kings' next game is Saturday versus the Flames.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Doughty See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions19 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off24 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week27 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th30 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Doughty See More