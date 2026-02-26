Drew Doughty headshot

Drew Doughty Injury: Leaves with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Doughty won't return to Thursday's game versus the Oilers due to a lower-body injury.

Doughty joins Joel Armia (upper body) as Kings players to exit this contest. Should Doughty miss time, Jacob Moverare would likely get a chance to enter the lineup. The Kings' next game is Saturday versus the Flames.

Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Doughty See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Doughty See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
24 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
27 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th
Author Image
Greg Vara
30 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
34 days ago