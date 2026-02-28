Drew Doughty Injury: Not playing Saturday

Doughty (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Flames, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Doughty was injured Thursday versus the Oilers, and it will cost him at least one full contest. Jacob Moverare is expected to enter the lineup Saturday, likely in a third-pairing capacity. It's unclear if Doughty will be ready to go for Monday's game versus the Avalanche.