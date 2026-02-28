Drew Doughty Injury: Not playing Saturday
Doughty (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Flames, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Doughty was injured Thursday versus the Oilers, and it will cost him at least one full contest. Jacob Moverare is expected to enter the lineup Saturday, likely in a third-pairing capacity. It's unclear if Doughty will be ready to go for Monday's game versus the Avalanche.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Doughty See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions21 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off26 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week29 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Doughty See More