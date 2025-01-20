Drew Doughty Injury: Progressing in recovery

Head coach Jim Hiller said Monday that Doughty (ankle) has been progressing in his recovery and "sees the finish line," Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Doughty has been on long-term injured reserve since the start of the regular season after he underwent ankle surgery in early October. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but Hiller's comments are encouraging and suggest that Doughty is getting closer to his season debut.