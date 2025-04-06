Drew Doughty Injury: Status uncertain for Monday

Doughty missed the end of Saturday's game against the Oilers as a precautionary measure due to his ankle injury, but his status for Monday's game against Seattle is up in the air, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Doughty missed the start of the 2024-25 season due to an ankle injury, and head coach Jim Hiller said Sunday that the 35-year-old won't be 100 percent healthy before the end of the regular season. However, Doughty has been on a hot streak lately, posting a goal, four assists, six hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-6 rating over his last four appearances. If he's unable to play against the Kraken, Jacob Moverare or Kyle Borroughs will likely enter the lineup.