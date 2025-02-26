Drew Doughty Injury: Unavailable Wednesday
Doughty (lower body) will miss Wednesday's game versus the Canucks.
Doughty's absence is unexpected -- he's played eight straight NHL games as well as suiting up for Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off after overcoming an ankle injury. The defenseman has four points this season. It's unclear if the Kings will stick with seven defensemen in the lineup to cover for Doughty's absence.
