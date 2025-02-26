Fantasy Hockey
Drew Doughty Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 6:45pm

Doughty (lower body) will miss Wednesday's game versus the Canucks.

Doughty's absence is unexpected -- he's played eight straight NHL games as well as suiting up for Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off after overcoming an ankle injury. The defenseman has four points this season. It's unclear if the Kings will stick with seven defensemen in the lineup to cover for Doughty's absence.

Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
