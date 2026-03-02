Drew Doughty headshot

Drew Doughty Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Doughty (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Avalanche, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Doughty suffered his lower-body injury Thursday against the Oilers, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game. However, interim head coach D.J. Smith said ahead of Monday's matchup that Doughty could return Thursday against the Islanders or Saturday against the Canadiens.

Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
