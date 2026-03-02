Drew Doughty Injury: Won't play Monday
Doughty (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Avalanche, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Doughty suffered his lower-body injury Thursday against the Oilers, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game. However, interim head coach D.J. Smith said ahead of Monday's matchup that Doughty could return Thursday against the Islanders or Saturday against the Canadiens.
