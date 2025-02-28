Drew Doughty News: Back in action Friday

Doughty (lower body) will return to the lineup in Dallas on Friday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Doughty missed Wednesday's game against Vancouver and stated that the injury is something he will have to deal with this season. The defenseman has played only eight games this season as he dealt with a broken ankle since training camp, an injury that cost him the first 47 games of the season. The Kings could go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards Friday.