Doughty (rest) is set to draw back into the lineup for Thursday's clash against Calgary, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Doughty took Tuesday's 6-5 win over Seattle off so that he could stay rested for the playoffs. He has four goals and 17 points in 29 appearances in 2024-25. Doughty is projected to play alongside Mikey Anderson versus the Flames.