Drew Doughty News: Collects two more points
Doughty scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over Utah.
Doughty earned his second multi-point effort in the last three games. The defenseman helped out on Adrian Kempe's second-period tally before scoring on a long-range flip into an empty net. Doughty is up to 16 points, 40 shots on net, 25 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 27 appearances. He'd be on pace for roughly 48 points over the full 82 games had he not lost significant time to a broken ankle at the start of the year. That's production in line with each of his last two campaigns.
