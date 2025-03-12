Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Doughty headshot

Drew Doughty News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Doughty scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The Kings took their eighth penalty late, but Doughty was able to bury a goal to prevent the Islanders from making a comeback. With three points over his last seven contests, Doughty is making a decent contribution on offense. The blueliner is up to two goals, seven points, 23 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 15 appearances this season.

Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now