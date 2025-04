Doughty (rest) is slated to miss Thursday's game versus Calgary, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Doughty has played only once in his last five games, heading into Thursday's action. Doughty has four goals, 13 assists, 44 shots on goal and 45 blocked shots across 29 games this season. He should return in time for Game 1 versus Edmonton this weekend.