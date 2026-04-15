Drew Doughty News: Garners helper in overtime loss
Doughty notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Doughty ended a six-game point drought with the helper. He's gone 14 contests without a goal, earning five assists, a plus-5 rating, 23 shots, 18 hits and 13 blocked shots in that span. For the season, the veteran defenseman has struggled to the tune of 23 points, 100 shots, 75 blocks, 49 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 71 appearances.
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