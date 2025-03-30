Drew Doughty News: Garners pair of assists

Doughty registered two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Doughty snapped a three-game slump with the pair of helpers. He was able to play in every contest in March, logging two goals and eight assists, as well as 23 shots on net and 26 blocked shots, over 16 appearances. The veteran blueliner is up to 14 points, 38 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 20 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 25 outings in 2024-25.