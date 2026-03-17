Drew Doughty headshot

Drew Doughty News: Opens scoring versus Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Doughty scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Doughty has scored twice over his last four contests. The veteran defenseman is up to five goals, 18 points, 77 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 31 hits and 34 PIM over 57 outings. He surpassed his point total from the 2024-25 regular season with this goal, though he had 17 points in 30 games last year, so it's clear Doughty has taken a step back in 2025-26.

Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
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