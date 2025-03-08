Drew Doughty News: Provides assist in Saturday's win

Doughty notched an assist, blocked four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Doughty set up Anze Kopitar for a first-period tally. Per Patrick O'Neal of FanDuel Sports Network West, Doughty and Kopitar have factored on the same goal 307 times. Among a pair with one forward and one defenseman, the Kings' stalwarts are tied with another active duo, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, for second all-time to Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey. Doughty has two helpers over his last four games, and he's up to six points, 20 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 appearances this season.