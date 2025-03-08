Fantasy Hockey
Drew Doughty headshot

Drew Doughty News: Provides assist in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 9:11pm

Doughty notched an assist, blocked four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Doughty set up Anze Kopitar for a first-period tally. Per Patrick O'Neal of FanDuel Sports Network West, Doughty and Kopitar have factored on the same goal 307 times. Among a pair with one forward and one defenseman, the Kings' stalwarts are tied with another active duo, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, for second all-time to Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey. Doughty has two helpers over his last four games, and he's up to six points, 20 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 appearances this season.

Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
