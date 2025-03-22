Drew Doughty News: Provides two helpers

Doughty notched two assists in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The Kings' offense was mostly covered by the forwards -- Doughty was the team's lone blueliner to get on the scoresheet in the blowout win. He helped out on goals by Anze Kopitar (on the power play) and Tanner Jeannot. Doughty hadn't earned a multi-point effort since Feb. 22 versus Utah, but he has a goal and five assists over his last eight outings. For the season, he's at 11 points, 32 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 17 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating across 20 appearances.