Drew Doughty headshot

Drew Doughty News: Returning against Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Doughty (ankle) will be in the lineup for Monday's clash with Edmonton, Patrick O'Neal of Bally Sports West reports.

Doughty returns following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his ankle problem. Despite being limited to just 28 games this season, the veteran blueliner has already notched 17 points and could still reach the 20-point threshold -- a mark he's hit in every one of his previous 16 NHL campaigns.

