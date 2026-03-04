Drew Doughty News: Set to return Thursday
Doughty (lower body) is slated to return for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.
Doughty missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury, but he's set to return to action against the Islanders. Across 19 appearances since the start of the calendar year, he's recorded an assist, 18 PIM, 14 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-10 rating while averaging 22:59 of ice time.
