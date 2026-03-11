Drew Doughty News: Tallies in overtime loss

Doughty scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Doughty has three points over his last four games for one of his better stretches of the campaign. The 36-year-old blueliner is up to 17 points in 54 outings overall, matching his point total from just 30 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Doughty has added 76 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 30 PIM and 24 hits this season while maintaining a top-four role.