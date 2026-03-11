Drew Doughty headshot

Drew Doughty News: Tallies in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Doughty scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Doughty has three points over his last four games for one of his better stretches of the campaign. The 36-year-old blueliner is up to 17 points in 54 outings overall, matching his point total from just 30 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Doughty has added 76 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 30 PIM and 24 hits this season while maintaining a top-four role.

Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Doughty See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Doughty See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
32 days ago