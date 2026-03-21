Drew Fortescue News: Inks entry-level deal

Fortescue signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Saturday.

Fortescue had four goals, 14 points and 47 PIM in 35 outings with Boston College in 2025-26. The 20-year-old was taken by the Rangers with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Fortescue is expected to report directly to the Rangers rather than go to the minors, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.