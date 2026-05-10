Drew Helleson Injury: Considered day-to-day
Helleson (undisclosed) won't be an option for Game 4 against Vegas on Sunday, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Helleson is dealing with a day-to-day injury and will miss at least one game. He has contributed one assist, five shots on net and nine hits in eight appearances this postseason. Radko Gudas (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Golden Knights. If Gudas can't play, Ian Moore or Olen Zellweger could replace Helleson in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Helleson See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: The Injury Bug Rises174 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights223 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Going for GreatnessMarch 17, 2025
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Holiday ShoppingDecember 16, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Helleson See More