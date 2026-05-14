Drew Helleson Injury: Missing out Thursday
Helleson (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Vegas in Game 6 on Thursday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Helleson will be sidelined for his third consecutive contest, having been out of action for Games 4 and 5. Even when healthy, Helleson doesn't offer enough fantasy upside given his offensive limitations. As such, few fantasy managers will be anxiously awaiting his return to the lineup.
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