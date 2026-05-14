Drew Helleson headshot

Drew Helleson Injury: Missing out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 8:49am

Helleson (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Vegas in Game 6 on Thursday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Helleson will be sidelined for his third consecutive contest, having been out of action for Games 4 and 5. Even when healthy, Helleson doesn't offer enough fantasy upside given his offensive limitations. As such, few fantasy managers will be anxiously awaiting his return to the lineup.

Drew Helleson
Anaheim Ducks
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