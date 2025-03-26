Drew Helleson News: Gathers assist in win

Helleson notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Helleson has a pair of helpers over his last three games, an improvement on the four-game point drought that preceded this stretch. The 24-year-old defenseman is holding steady in a third-pairing role in the late stages of the campaign. He's up to 12 points, 48 shots on net, 81 hits, 60 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 45 contests.