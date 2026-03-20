Drew Helleson News: Losing playing time
Helleson has been scratched in eight of the Ducks' 13 games since the Olympic break after sitting out Friday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.
Helleson's drop in playing time is partly a product of the arrival of John Carlson in a trade from the Capitals. The Ducks have occasionally gone to seven defensemen in the lineup, but that's not what they're currently doing, though Helleson has yet to sit more than four games in a row at any time this season. The 24-year-old has 12 points, 35 shots on net, 57 hits, 73 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 53 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Helleson See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: The Injury Bug Rises124 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights173 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Going for GreatnessMarch 17, 2025
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Holiday ShoppingDecember 16, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Helleson See More