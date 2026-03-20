Drew Helleson headshot

Drew Helleson News: Losing playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Helleson has been scratched in eight of the Ducks' 13 games since the Olympic break after sitting out Friday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Helleson's drop in playing time is partly a product of the arrival of John Carlson in a trade from the Capitals. The Ducks have occasionally gone to seven defensemen in the lineup, but that's not what they're currently doing, though Helleson has yet to sit more than four games in a row at any time this season. The 24-year-old has 12 points, 35 shots on net, 57 hits, 73 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 53 appearances.

Drew Helleson
Anaheim Ducks
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