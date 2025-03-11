Drew Helleson News: Pair of points in loss

Helleson scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Helleson has three points over his last two contests after going 13 games without getting on the scoresheet. The 23-year-old's path to playing time is clear following the trade that sent Brian Dumoulin to the Devils, though Helleson has seen less time in the press box than Pavel Mintyukov or Olen Zellweger this season. Overall, Helleson has 10 points, 42 shots on net, 66 hits, 52 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating across 38 appearances.