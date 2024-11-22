Fantasy Hockey
Drew Helleson News: Pots goal in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Helleson scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Helleson opened the scoring at 4:02 of the first period. The 23-year-old blueliner has three points over four outings since he was recalled from AHL San Diego. He's been limited to a third-pairing role, but he's holding his own and could make a case for more playing time even once Urho Vaakanainen (upper body) is ready to return. Helleson has added a plus-2 rating, six blocked shots, four PIM and three shots on goal.

