Drew Helleson News: Pots goal in win

Helleson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Helleson has played in three straight games, this time staying in the lineup over Olen Zellweger. The 23-year-old Helleson was scratched for seven straight games between Dec. 9-22, and his spot in the lineup is far from secure. He has five points, 14 shots on net, 16 hits, 18 blocked shots and eight PIM through 13 NHL appearances this season.