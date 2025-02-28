Drew Helleson News: Solid contributions to victory

Helleson held a plus-2 rating and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Canucks.

Helleson hasn't recorded a point in nine games, but showings like this one display the value he has. The 23-year-old's game currently isn't flashy, but there's certainly room to grow for the rookie. However, with the Ducks fully healthy on defense, Helleson yields little value to fantasy managers this season.