Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Helleson headshot

Drew Helleson News: Solid contributions to victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Helleson held a plus-2 rating and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Canucks.

Helleson hasn't recorded a point in nine games, but showings like this one display the value he has. The 23-year-old's game currently isn't flashy, but there's certainly room to grow for the rookie. However, with the Ducks fully healthy on defense, Helleson yields little value to fantasy managers this season.

Drew Helleson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now