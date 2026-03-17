Drew O'Connor News: Adds insurance tally
O'Connor scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
O'Connor has two goals and two assists over eight outings in March. The 27-year-old forward was listed on the top line but saw just 14:35 of ice time Tuesday, which could signal a move back into the bottom six in the near future. He's been fairly effective regardless of role with 16 goals, 10 assists, 106 shots on net, 59 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 67 appearances this season. That's still not enough offense to be valuable in standard fantasy formats, but he has a case in deeper leagues.
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