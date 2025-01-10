Drew O'Connor News: Goal, assist in win Thursday

O'Connor recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. He also notched two shots on goal, one hit and a plus-2 rating.

O'Connor recorded a multi-point effort for the second time across his last five appearances, a span in which he's tallied three goals and two assists. The 26-year-old center is going through his most productive stretch of the campaign, but he's not expected to have a lot of fantasy opportunities due to his bottom-six role.