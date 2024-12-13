Drew O'Connor News: Notches assist Thursday

O'Connor produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Canadiens.

O'Connor snapped a three-game slump when he helped out on an Anthony Beauvillier goal. O'Connor has moved around the lineup at times this year, but he's mostly settled into a third-line role with the Penguins fully healthy. The 26-year-old has four helpers over his last eight games, and he's at 10 points, 50 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 24 hits and a minus-12 rating over 31 appearances this season.