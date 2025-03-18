Drew O'Connor News: Opens scoring in win

O'Connor scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

O'Connor scored for the first time since Feb. 6 versus the Sharks. The 26-year-old has handled a middle-six role lately, but with just two assists over the 13 contests prior to Tuesday, he has not been reliable enough on offense to help most fantasy managers. For the season, he's earned nine goals, 21 points, 103 shots on net, 69 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 70 appearances between the Canucks and the Penguins.