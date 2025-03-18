Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew O'Connor headshot

Drew O'Connor News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

O'Connor scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

O'Connor scored for the first time since Feb. 6 versus the Sharks. The 26-year-old has handled a middle-six role lately, but with just two assists over the 13 contests prior to Tuesday, he has not been reliable enough on offense to help most fantasy managers. For the season, he's earned nine goals, 21 points, 103 shots on net, 69 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 70 appearances between the Canucks and the Penguins.

Drew O'Connor
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now