Drew O'Connor News: Pots goal in overtime loss
O'Connor scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
O'Connor has four goals and an assist over his last 10 games. The 27-year-old has been a decent scoring option for the Canucks, who haven't gotten a ton of offense from anyone. He's now at 14 goals, 22 points, 83 shots on net, 47 hits and 22 PIM through 58 appearances. O'Connor doesn't stand out, so his usefulness in fantasy is limited to deeper formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew O'Connor See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 9108 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights149 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, April 10321 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of SceneryFebruary 3, 2025
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Can’t Always Get What You WantFebruary 2, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew O'Connor See More