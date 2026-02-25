Drew O'Connor headshot

Drew O'Connor News: Pots goal in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

O'Connor scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

O'Connor has four goals and an assist over his last 10 games. The 27-year-old has been a decent scoring option for the Canucks, who haven't gotten a ton of offense from anyone. He's now at 14 goals, 22 points, 83 shots on net, 47 hits and 22 PIM through 58 appearances. O'Connor doesn't stand out, so his usefulness in fantasy is limited to deeper formats.

Drew O'Connor
Vancouver Canucks
