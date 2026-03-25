Drew O'Connor headshot

Drew O'Connor News: Puts away goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

O'Connor scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

O'Connor has three points and 15 shots on net over his last five games. The 27-year-old is no fantasy superstar, but he's contributed a fair amount of offense for the low-scoring Canucks this season. He's up to 17 goals, 27 points, 114 shots on net, 64 hits and 36 PIM across 70 appearances and remains in a top-six role.

Drew O'Connor
Vancouver Canucks
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