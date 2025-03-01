Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew O'Connor headshot

Drew O'Connor News: Registers shorthanded helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

O'Connor notched a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken.

O'Connor set up Dakota Joshua's tally in the second period. This was O'Connor's second straight game with an assist, and he has four points over nine outings since the Canucks acquired him in a trade with the Penguins. The 26-year-old defensive forward is at 20 points, 99 shots on net, 60 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 62 appearances this season.

Drew O'Connor
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now