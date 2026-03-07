Drew O'Connor News: Scores in Friday's win
O'Connor scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.
O'Connor has two goals and an assist over his last five games. The 27-year-old forward continues to fill a middle-six role, and he's also been picking up power-play time more regularly since the Olympic break. For the season, he has 15 goals, 24 points, 91 shots on net, 53 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 62 appearances.
