Drew O'Connor headshot

Drew O'Connor News: Scores in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

O'Connor scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

O'Connor has two goals and an assist over his last five games. The 27-year-old forward continues to fill a middle-six role, and he's also been picking up power-play time more regularly since the Olympic break. For the season, he has 15 goals, 24 points, 91 shots on net, 53 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 62 appearances.

Drew O'Connor
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew O'Connor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew O'Connor See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
118 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
159 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, April 10
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, April 10
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
331 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of Scenery
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of Scenery
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
February 3, 2025
Frozen Fantasy: Can’t Always Get What You Want
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Can’t Always Get What You Want
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
February 2, 2025