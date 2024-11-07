Fantasy Hockey
Dryden Hunt News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Hunt was promoted from AHL Calgary on Thursday.

Hunt's recall comes after Anthony Mantha (lower body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Even with his promotion, the 28-year-old Hunt is far from a lock for the lineup and will likely need to edge out Kevin Rooney for minutes. In 28 regular-season contests last year, the Hunt notched three goals and five assists while averaging 11:08 of ice time.

