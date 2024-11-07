Dryden Hunt News: Called up from minors

Hunt was promoted from AHL Calgary on Thursday.

Hunt's recall comes after Anthony Mantha (lower body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Even with his promotion, the 28-year-old Hunt is far from a lock for the lineup and will likely need to edge out Kevin Rooney for minutes. In 28 regular-season contests last year, the Hunt notched three goals and five assists while averaging 11:08 of ice time.