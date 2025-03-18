Dryden Hunt News: Earns first helper of season

Hunt logged an assist and two hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hunt may get the chance to stick with the big club for a while. Mikael Backlund (upper body) is week-to-week, but Hunt could stay on the roster as an extra forward now that Connor Zary has served his two-game suspension. Hunt's helper was his first point in three NHL outings this season, and he's added four shots on net, six hits and a minus-2 rating while seeing bottom-six minutes.