Dryden Hunt News: Earns three points Friday

Hunt scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Calgary's 5-2 win over Colorado on Friday.

Hunt reached the 60-point mark for the year with this performance. He's at 18 goals, 42 assists, 132 shots on net and 64 PIM across 51 appearances for the Wranglers this year. The 30-year-old forward is under contract for 2026-27 and should continue to serve mostly as an AHL veteran who can fill in at the NHL level if necessary.